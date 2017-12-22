Hwy 22 reopens in Santiam Canyon nearly a week after deadly tanker crash

Highway 22 reopened nearly a week after a deadly tanker crash in the Santiam Canyon.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported the highway reopened in Linn County on Thursday night.

A tanker crashed in icy conditions Dec. 15. The driver, 58-year-old Ronald Scurlock of Bend, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tanker caught fire, spilled more than 11,000 gallons of fuel and damaged about 300 feet of roadway.

The highway was closed all week from Milepost 55 at the east end of Idanha to the Santiam Junction where Highway 22 and Highway 20 intersect.

ODOT urged drivers to stay on maintained roads and highways during the closure, as GPS units had directed some drivers on Forest Service roads near Detroit.

