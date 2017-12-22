Police: Man robs Walmart jewelry counter in SE Portland, throws knife at officer

A man armed with a knife robbed the jewelry counter at a Walmart store in southeast Portland, ran away and then threw the knife at an approaching officer, according to police.

Officers responded to the Walmart on the 4200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 6:42 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses said the suspect entered the store and threatened employees at the jewelry counter with a large knife. After obtaining several items, the suspect left the store.

Officers arrived and located a man that matched the suspect’s description near the store. The man ran away and while officers chased after him, police said he threw his knife and hit one of the officers.

The knife hit the officer on his external vest and the officer was not hurt.

Officers said the suspect fought with them as they attempted to take him into custody in a parking lot on the 8100 block of Southeast Cora Street.

The suspect was given medical aid for minor injuries that he sustained while fighting with the officers before he was taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

Jeremy J. Williams, 33, was arrested on charges of robbery, attempted assault and a parole violation for a previous conviction of assault on a public safety officer.

