NTSB reviews video from derailed train in Washington; final recorded speed was 78 mph

The National Transportation Safety Board has reviewed data and video recorders from the locomotive of a train that derailed over Interstate 5 south of Tacoma on Monday.

The NTSB reported Friday that the recordings were downloaded and processed at the agency’s lab in Washington D.C.

Amtrak Cascades Train 501 derailed in DuPont, killing three people and injuring more than 70 others.

Inward-facing video with audio recorded the crew’s actions and conversations, while a forward-facing recorder captured conditions in front of the locomotive, as well as external sounds.

Findings from the NTSB included crew members not being observed using any personal electronic devices during the reviewed timeframe.

The engineer made a comment regarding an “over speed condition” about six seconds before the derailment occurred.

It did not appear the engineer placed the brake handle in the emergency-braking mode, however, “The engineer’s actions were consistent with the application of the locomotive’s brakes just before the recording ended.”

The final recorded speed of the locomotive was 78 mph – in a 30 mph zone, according to investigators – and the recording ended as the locomotive was tilting and the crew was bracing for impact.

Another preliminary report on NTSB’s findings is expected in the coming days. The entire investigation is expected to last one to two years, according to the agency.

The NTSB reported earlier in the week that a conductor not assigned to the trip was in the cab with the engineer to gain experience on the route at the time of the derailment, while the assigned conductor was in the passenger section of the train.

An NTSB spokeswoman said interacting with passengers is part of a conductor’s job, as is getting experience and becoming familiar with the territory.

Crews have worked all week to clear the scene and southbound Interstate 5 reopened Wednesday night.

Amtrak’s president has pledged to pay for all costs of the derailment, including medical and incidental expenses for victims and their families, according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

