Woman pleads guilty to 2016 murder at Oregon rental home

A Eugene woman who fatally stabbed a man with a screwdriver and a kitchen knife has pleaded guilty to murder and been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The Register-Guard reports a tearful Amanda McKenna apologized at Thursday's sentencing.

Authorities say the victim, Scott Zebro, moved to Oregon to establish residency before his son applied to the University of Oregon. He subleased a garage at the house where McKenna lived.

The landlord told investigators after the July 2016 killing that Zebro had raised concerns during a phone conversation about possible child abuse and methamphetamine use at the residence.

According to court records, the last thing Zebro told the homeowner was something similar to: "Oh my God. She heard what I was telling you."

The call was disconnected moments later, after the homeowner heard sounds of a struggle.

