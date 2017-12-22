Police arrest suspect in early-morning NE Portland home break-in

Portland police arrested a suspect following an early-morning break-in at a residence in the Concordia neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 3200 block of Northeast Emerson Street just after 4 a.m.

When they arrived, officers learned the resident called 911 when they heard breaking glass. The officers found evidence of a forced entry into the house and search the residence for a suspect but determined the suspect was no longer there.

The resident of the home provided officers with video surveillance that showed the suspect breaking a window to enter the home.

Officers began searching the neighborhood for suspects matching the description of the person seen in the surveillance footage, and an officer found a man matching the description at the Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast Killingsworth Street.

Officers took the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jonathan C. Isom, into custody, Isom was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of first-degree burglary.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.