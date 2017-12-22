Man, woman stabbed in NE Portland; police searching for suspect - KPTV - FOX 12

Man, woman stabbed in NE Portland; police searching for suspect

A man and a woman were stabbed in northeast Portland and the suspect remains on the loose.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 11th Avenue and Couch Street at 9:20 a.m. Friday.

A man and woman were found at the scene with stab wounds. A witness applied a tourniquet to the man, who sustained injuries described as life-threatening.

The woman’s injuries were not believed to be as serious, according to police.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Police did find a “sharp bladed instrument” believed to have been used in the assault.

Based on initial information, officers believe the victims know the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, 5 feet 11 inches tall with a skinny build and short dark hair.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0479 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov

