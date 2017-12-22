PDX soars toward another record while welcoming holiday rush

Portland International Airport is poised to close out 2017 as another record-setting year, boosting its numbers with the more than 900,000 people expected to fly in and out for the two-week holiday period.

More than 63,000 people will use PDX Friday alone.

The economy parking lot approached 95 percent full late Friday morning, but airport employees said more lots will be opened if needed.

Medford resident Anne Littleton said the holiday rush comes with the territory. She said she’s not stressed by traveling, but rather excited to visit her family in Iowa.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my sisters, my dad, spending time together,” Littleton told FOX 12. “Just relaxing mainly, seeing the Christmas lights, that’s kind of a tradition in our house.”

The airport is right on par with nationwide predictions. AAA said holiday air travel is up 4 percent this year, and 6 million Americans are traveling for celebrations.

Despite the big numbers and crowd warnings from the airport, travelers told FOX 12 they were pleasantly surprised to see relatively short lines.

“We got here early, thinking the lines were going to be really long,” Dolores Reed said. “We haven’t had any issues at all and it doesn’t look like there’s going to be any with security here.”

The airport is asking travelers to arrive two hours prior to their flight to ensure parking and time to get through TSA checkpoints.

For those travelers flying with gifts, TSA officials recommend keeping them unwrapped before boarding in case agents need to inspect the contents of the package. They also noted that those traveling with alcohol will need to check bottles with their luggage.

And just in case a flyer is hoping to bring a snow globe aboard, security officials said that is allowed as a carry-on item, as long as the fluid inside is less than 3.4 ounces.

