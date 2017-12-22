FBI searching for woman who robbed credit unions in Happy Valley, SE Portland

The FBI is searching for a woman believed to have robbed credit unions in Happy Valley and southeast Portland.

The first robbery occurred at Unitus Community Credit Union on the 9200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley on Dec. 7.

The suspect entered the bank, waited in line, approached the teller and demanded money. The woman was wearing a long, dark coat that draped below her knees, a multicolored beanie hat and a scarf or bandana around her face and nose. The suspect placed the stolen money into a pink purse and left the credit union.

The second robbery happened at NW Priority Credit Union on the 12600 block of Southeast Division Street in Portland on Tuesday. In that case, the suspect approached the teller counter and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a light, multicolored beanie hat, purple hoodie, green pants and black boots. The suspect also had a pink purse.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact the FBI.

This unknown bank robber has struck again. If you can provide a tip on her identity, please call us at 503-224-4181 or https://t.co/LTQnV0N9jJ https://t.co/u85jgDDYlG See video here: https://t.co/z281dG6CeL pic.twitter.com/IgpTOwBGRs — FBI Portland (@FBIPortland) December 22, 2017

