FBI searching for woman who robbed credit unions in Happy Valley - KPTV - FOX 12

FBI searching for woman who robbed credit unions in Happy Valley, SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Credit union robberies suspect. (KPTV) Credit union robberies suspect. (KPTV)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The FBI is searching for a woman believed to have robbed credit unions in Happy Valley and southeast Portland.

The first robbery occurred at Unitus Community Credit Union on the 9200 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley on Dec. 7.

The suspect entered the bank, waited in line, approached the teller and demanded money. The woman was wearing a long, dark coat that draped below her knees, a multicolored beanie hat and a scarf or bandana around her face and nose. The suspect placed the stolen money into a pink purse and left the credit union.

The second robbery happened at NW Priority Credit Union on the 12600 block of Southeast Division Street in Portland on Tuesday. In that case, the suspect approached the teller counter and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a light, multicolored beanie hat, purple hoodie, green pants and black boots. The suspect also had a pink purse.

Anyone with information about these investigations is asked to contact the FBI.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.