Aaron Sorkin makes directorial debut with ‘Molly’s Game’

Writer Aaron Sorkin said Oscar-nominated actress Jessica Chastain was the person he thought of to star in his latest movie "Molly's Game" as soon as he finished writing the script, and his wish came true.

The film marks Sorkin’s first time as a director and is based on the true story of Molly Bloom, a one-time Olympic skiing hopeful who went from the slopes to the tables, hosting one of the biggest poker games in Los Angeles before running afoul with authorities.

In addition to Chastain, the film stars Idris Elba and Kevin Costner.

MORE'S Executive Producer Janie Rios screened the film and said Chastain and Elba were amazing to watch on-screen, adding that Sorkin's writing style never disappoints and he truly shined in his directorial debut.

She said "Molly's Game" is one of her top five favorite movies of the year and gave it five out of five stars.

