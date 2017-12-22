Man’s death at Vancouver RV storage facility ruled an accident

A man’s death at an RV storage facility in the Vancouver area has been ruled an accident.

Deputies responded to East Vancouver RV & Boat Storage on the 1300 block of Northeast 172nd Avenue the morning of Dec. 15.

A man’s body was found in the drive-through area of the storage facility. Deputies launched an investigation, initially calling the man’s death “suspicious.”

On Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported 70-year-old Thomas Dunlap died of a head injury that occurred while he was working on his RV.

The death was ruled an accident, according to deputies.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.