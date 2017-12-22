Tanner Creek Tavern brings seasonal flavors to the Pearl District

With a new year comes a new opportunity to try new things, like a new Rose City restaurant!

The Tanner Creek Tavern is one of the newest additions to the Pearl District and features a seasonally-inspired menu.

Chef Trevor Payne has spent 10 years cooking in Portland at some well-known area eateries and said he was excited to open his first spot with restaurateur David Machado.

The restaurant offers lunch and dinner menus, as well as happy hour and tavern fare.

MORE’s Molly Riehl got a chance to taste some of the signature dishes and said her review of the food could be summed up in just one word - wow.

To see the full menu or reserve a table, head to TannerCreekTavern.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.