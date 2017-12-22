The Fernie Brae brings faerie magic to Portland

Sometimes the things that keep Portland weird are also the things that keep Portland a little magical.

That's certainly the case with The Fernie Brae on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.

Owner Bryonie Arnold told MORE she was just 21 when she was inspired to open the gallery and share her love of faeries and all things magical with others.

Arnold said she has personal relationships with all of the artists who have work showcased in the shop and added that those artists have poured their hearts into the work and can feel their magic in the art.

In addition to appreciating the art, visitors can turn themselves into fairies on Fairy Friday.

The Fernie Brae also sells fantastical wool creatures stuffed with organic herbs and flax seeds and a custom essential oil scent.

To learn more about the gallery and see upcoming events, head to FernieBrae.com.

