No nuclear contamination found at homes of Hanford workers - KPTV - FOX 12

No nuclear contamination found at homes of Hanford workers

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Image courtesy Department of Energy Image courtesy Department of Energy
RICHLAND, WA (AP) -

No radioactive contamination has been found at the homes of seven Hanford Nuclear Reservation workers that were surveyed this week.

The surveys were completed on Thursday.

The state Department of Health accompanied Hanford officials on the home checks to observe and verify results.

The surveys take several hours for each home as floors, counters, furniture and furnace filters were checked for possible contamination.

The Tri-City Herald says the work was started after specks of radioactive contamination were found on seven workers' vehicles.

The contamination is believed to be the result of the final day of demolition of the Plutonium Reclamation Facility at Hanford's Plutonium Finishing Plant. The last of the reclamation facility was torn down to its foundation on Dec. 15.

Hanford for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.