Police: Seven food carts burglarized in downtown Portland

The search is on for a suspect who police say burglarized several downtown Portland food carts.

Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau said seven carts were hit sometime either late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The burglaries happened at the food cart pod along Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street.

Some of the carts were closed Friday due to the damage from the break-ins, and cart owners said they can't believe something like this would happen during the holiday season.

"It surprises me right before Christmas and New Year, and we're going to take a trip to visit my family,” Bao Bao co-owner Sabrina Zhant told FOX 12. “I'm really worried we are not here for a whole month. I don't know what's going to happen."

“It’s frustrating. I know we’re pretty open to the elements here. It’s just a frustrating thing,” her co-owner Randy Richardson added. “We’re all independent businesses and we all take the hit from it.”

The Portland Police Bureau has not yet released a suspect description in this case. They are asking anyone with any information on this incident to call investigators.

