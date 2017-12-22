Police ask for help identifying suspect in Tualatin package theft

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who stole a package from the front porch of a Tualatin home.

Tualatin police said on Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. surveillance video caught the woman stealing the package.

The woman was seen driving into the neighborhood in a silver Nissan Versa, according to police.

The package was stolen shortly after it was delivered, indicating to police that the suspect might have been following the delivery truck.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case #17-3480. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip-line at 503-691-0285.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.