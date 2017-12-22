Yamhill Co. sheriff warning of ‘warrant’ phone scam

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam that has been reported in the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, scammers are calling local residents claiming to be a supervisor from the sheriff’s office and tell the intended victims a warrant has been issued for their arrests.

The scammers then tell the victims to stay on the line and provide payment information over the phone to take care of the “bond.’

Sheriff Tim Svenson said this is not the first time this type of phone scam has been tried in the county.

"About a year ago, we had a similar scam taking place. We again remind folks that at no time will law enforcement or court employees call a citizen and attempt to solicit money over the phone for reason related to the courts" Svenson explained. "Please remember to never give personal information over the phone."

The sheriff’s office added that the scam has been around for years but has seen a recent uptick since the need for a physical credit card is not required for many purchases now, like those made online.

The office also wanted to remind residents to never give personal information to an unsolicited caller.

