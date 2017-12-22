Two found dead in Hazel Dell apartment were wanted for crimes in Eugene

Deputies have identified the two people found dead in a Hazel Dell apartment complex Thursday night.

Investigators with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Jacob Timothy Richter-Shea and 19-year-old Cody Duk Woo More were both wanted for violent felony crimes.

A SWAT team moved in on the Bridge Creek apartments after getting a tip on the whereabouts of Richter-Shea and Moore, who were believed to be armed and dangerous.

Both were wanted by police in Eugene for a series of crimes including two shootings and an incident of domestic violence.

SWAT officers deployed a flash grenade and the two suspects barricaded themselves in a back room of an apartment.

A short time later, deputies said they heard two muffled “pop” sounds. The deputies used a robot to enter the inside of the apartment and found both men dead from what appeared to be self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office noted that the case is still under investigation by the Regional Major Crimes Team.

