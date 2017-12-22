Police searching for suspect who robbed SW Portland deli

Police are searching for a man after he robbed Bulldog Deli in southwest Portland Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at the deli, located at 7321 Southwest Garden Home Road, at 3:39 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, an employee told them the suspect entered the deli and presented a note demanding money. According to police, employees said the suspect displayed an object believed to be a gun.

Once the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash, he left the deli without incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and green eyes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0405.

