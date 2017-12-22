Gresham man accused of stealing hundreds of packages he was contracted to deliver

Portland police arrested a man they say is responsible for stealing hundreds of packages he was contracted to deliver.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau said they started an investigation at the beginning of December and used the mobile app OfferUp in an attempt to recover stolen items and track down the suspects.

Officers first met with a man who they said was selling stolen items and who led them to their main suspect, Heriberto Villarino-Zamora.

Investigators learned Villarino-Zamora was contracted as a delivery driver for Amazon and was supposed to be delivering packages throughout the Portland metro area.

Those packages never made it to their destinations, however, as police said they instead ended up in Villarino-Zamora's home in Gresham.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the home, and when they executed the search they found more than 200 items, including a tricycle, appliances, expensive electronics and more, all inside his home.

Police added that there were also two Mini Coopers full of more stolen goods.

In total, investigators said they found more than $16,000 in items, along with another $4,900 in cash. Police believe that more than 300 people were victims of the thefts.

According to court documents, Villarino-Zamora admitted to police that he used the OfferUp app to list the items he stole, and investigators said he was making $25,000 a month re-selling the packages.

Villarino-Zamora was in court Friday facing felony charges of aggravated theft, first-degree theft and computer crimes. His bail was set at $500,000.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.