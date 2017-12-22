Driver recovering as truck pulled from pool of Blazers forward Evan Turner

The driver of a dump truck that crashed into Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner's pool says he is just thankful to be alive.

Pete Waltering told FOX 12 he was moving a load of dirt that had been soaked by rain down the hill near Turner's home.

Waltering said he had made several trips before, but Wednesday morning when he was headed down he said something happened and he could not stop.

When he tried to pull the emergency brake, Waltering said he only gained speed. He said he thought he had two options - hit the home or a metal fence.

Fearing children may be inside the home, Waltering took his chances and went through the metal fence and over the embankment, with the truck crashing into Turner's backyard pool.

Friday morning crews began the process to get the truck out. Two cranes were brought in to hoist the heavy vehicle back to the road.

Turner captured the lift using a drone and posted images and video to Instagram.

A post shared by evan turner (@evanturner) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

Sam Cates with Barnhart Crane and Rigging said it was one of their more unusual lifts.

"We have to lift it in such a fashion that it lifts itself away from the home," Cates told FOX 12. "It is kind of an unusual from a standpoint that, number one, it is a Blazer player's yard, number two, the terrain here is extremely unusual for doing this type of lift."

Several hours after the effort began, the truck was lifted to the road, showing damage from the crash, including the smashed-in truck cab.

Waltering said he has a broken leg, broken ribs, a possible broken foot and a nose fracture. Even with those injuries, the Corbett resident said he's just happy no one else was injured.

He also does not know how long he will be hospitalized but expects it will likely be through the holidays. His friends plan to visit, and some of them have started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover some of his medical expenses.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.