Portlanders making plans in case of a White Christmas

This time last year, the Portland metro area already had two major snow storms and an ice storm.

While some Portlanders do want a White Christmas, they do not want a repeat of last year's problems.

"That makes me think if it snows on Christmas morning, overnight, and I'm tucked away in my house for Christmas morning, I'm OK," said Mary Perkins.

"I grew up in northern Minnesota and I miss it. So yeah, I would absolutely welcome snow, absolutely," said Wendy Wisniewski.

But after the snow pummeled Portland last year - causing crashes, closing schools and stranding people for days - others say it is not worth it.

"Last year, I told my mother, if I never see another snowflake in my lifetime, I'm good," said Reggis Hoodye.

Crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation are keeping a very close eye on the forecast. And despite the holiday, extra workers will be ready.

"This is a holiday for us too, but our crews are devoted to public service so we will have additional staffing this weekend. We're sizing our staffing to the needs of the event," said Dylan Rivera with PBOT.

Ahead of Sunday, crews will be laying down anti-icer and they have more than 500 tons of salt on standby. But officials also want people to plan ahead.

"It's important for people to know the conditions, not just where you are now but where you're going," said Rivera. "Plan ahead. Is that a place you can stay for an extended period of time if it starts to snow?"

If crews do end up salting roads, it will be only the second year for Portland, and they'll hit major streets first like Germantown Road and West Burnside.

