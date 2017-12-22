Driver in Lincoln City rollover crash dies after being rescued from partially submerged truck

One man died after being rescued from a partially submerged pickup that was involved in a rollover crash in Lincoln City.

Police responded to Northeast East Devils Lake Road about a half mile east of Southeast Port at 1:40 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup upside down and partially submerged in the water.

Four officers entered the water to help three witnesses who were attempting to rescue the people in the pickup.

The driver, Edward Bolton Jr., 47, of Grand Ronde, was unconscious and taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He was listed in critical condition and police reported Wednesday that he died as he was being transferred by ambulance to another hospital in Portland.

The passenger, Murae Van Ras, 24, of Lincoln City, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and possible hypothermia.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Liden at the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.

