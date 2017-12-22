Two people rescued from partially submerged truck after rollover crash in Lincoln City

Two people were rescued Friday afternoon from a partially submerged pickup truck in Lincoln City.

Police responded to the report of a rollover crash on Northeast East Devils Lake Road about a half mile east of Southeast Port at 1:40 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they found a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup upside down and partially submerged in the water.

Four officers entered the water to help three witnesses who were attempting to extricate the occupants of the pickup.

The driver, Edward Bolton Jr., 47, of Grand Ronde, was unconscious and taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

The passenger, Murae Van Ras, 24, of Lincoln City, was taken to SNLH with minor injuries and possible hypothermia.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Liden at the Lincoln City Police Department at 541-994-3636.

