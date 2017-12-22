Police: Man struck, killed by vehicle in downtown Portland

Police say a man died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Portland.

Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to the report of an injured person lying on the ground near Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Clay Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on the roadway. Medical personnel determined the man was deceased.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team has responded to the scene to help with the investigation. Criminalists with the PPB's Forensic Evidence Division and a medical examiner are also responding to the scene.

Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe a small white vehicle struck the man. Officers have not located the vehicle or the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Portland police.

