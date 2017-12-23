Chance of snow means packed stores in the Portland metro area

A chance of snow means packed stores. On Friday, people rushed to stores and stocked up on last minute supplies.

Mike Malette has worked at ACE Hardware in Aloha for a decade now. Every year, he helps all the last minute shoppers.

“People have been putting off stuff for a long time and now they’re coming in,” Malette said. “The cold is starting to blow in.”

Malette said Friday was an example of that. He said the store was especially busy, thanks to the possibility of a White Christmas in the forecast.

“They’re getting all their window sealing stuff, covers of their faucets, and plugs for their foundations,” Malette said. “Snow shovels are going and ice melts.”

For people in Portland, some are praying for snow. Others, don’t want a repeat of last year’s problems.

“Any time during the holidays because I grew up in northern Minnesota and I miss it,” said Wendy Wisniewski who is visiting Portland. “So yeah, I would welcome snow, absolutely.”

“Last year I told my mother, if I never see another snowflake in my lifetime, I’m good,” said Reggie Hoodye who lives in Portland.

Either way, Malette said people should be prepared.

“As soon as the ice hits your sidewalk, you’ve got to do something about it,” Malette said.

Malette said people preparing for snow Friday are actually still ahead of the game. He said once the first snow falls, they’ll get even busier and most likely sell out of supplies.

