Gorge residents prepare for wintry weather before holiday weekend

A White Christmas is likely for the Columbia River Gorge but not everyone who lives there is excited.

Gorge residents told FOX 12 that snow on Monday morning would be great just as long as it doesn't affect the roads.

Grocery stores were busy on Friday with people stocking up on Christmas staples. Workers in the Gorge say customers aren't panicking yet.

"It's about 80 percent holiday shoppers stocking up for Christmas. The other 20 is starting to worry about the snow," said Troy Waiss, A&J Select Market Manager.

After last year's snow storms, people told FOX 12 they could do without the ice and snow.

