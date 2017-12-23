Police: Man critically injured in downtown Portland shooting

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue on the report of gunfire and one person shot just before 2:20 a.m.

As officers were on their way to the area, they learned the 27-year-old man who was shot was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle.

Medical personnel said he suffered critical life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

Witnesses said there was an exchange of gunfire in a parking lot on Southwest Stark Street between Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest 4th Avenue.

As vehicles left the parking lot, witnesses reported drivers of the fleeing vehicles crashed into parked cars and drove the wrong way on nearby roads.

Police said as officers canvassed the area, they found multiple cars with bullet holes, and a nearby building was hit by gunfire.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

