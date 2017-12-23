Police search for suspect who robbed SE Portland Pizza Hut

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Pizza Hut at gunpoint in Southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the restaurant on 79th Avenue and Powell Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Employees told police a man showed a handgun and demanded money.

Police said after the man got an undisclosed amount of cash, he left.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens or early 20s, 5’ 6” tall and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.