OSP: Officers investigate shooting, kidnapping in Morrow County

Oregon State Police is investigating a shooting and kidnapping in Morrow County.

On Thursday morning, Oregon State Police said troopers, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and Boardman Police responded to the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Love’s Truck Stop.

Officers found a 48-year-old man inside a car suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man’s last known address is in Eugene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot at another location and taken to Love's Truck Stop by a person who was waved down by the victim on Interstate 84 near milepost 151.

The victim said he was kidnapped and dropped off there.

According to Oregon State Police, the victim told officers his abductors were driving a maroon van and left the area in an unknown direction.

There is no evidence at this time indicating there is a threat to the general public regarding this incident.

The Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting and reported abduction with assistance from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, Boardman Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Local investigators have also been assisted in the investigation by law enforcement agencies in the Portland Metro area, Willamette Valley, and the State of Washington.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious circumstances or observed the victim and suspect vehicle on Interstate 84 near milepost 151 this morning are asked to call the Oregon State Police Southern Command Dispatch Center at 1-541-664-4600 and reference case number SP17461025.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.