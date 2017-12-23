HUD awards $4.9 million for housing for people with HIV/AIDS - KPTV - FOX 12

HUD awards $4.9 million for housing for people with HIV/AIDS

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) -

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded $4.9 million in grants to help low-income people living with HIV/AIDS in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state.

The funds will provide housing assistance and support services.

Washington state, Idaho and Oregon are slated to receive about $1.3 million each. The Alaska grant is about $915,000.

The organizations receiving the funds will provide help and services to more than 700 households in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington state.

HUD Northwest Regional Administrator Jeff McMorris says the grants can make a difference to the health of someone living with HIV/AIDS who might otherwise be struggling to live on the streets.

In addition to housing, the programs will provide access to support services like case management, mental health services and employment training.

