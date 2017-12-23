Police arrest 16 people during extra patrols in downtown Portland

"If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."More >
An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early.More >
An infant has been hospitalized after his father allegedly bent him in two because he was crying.More >
Experts are warning that bitcoin is a bubble about to burst, but things might get crazier before it does.More >
Deputies have identified the two people found dead in a Hazel Dell apartment complex Thursday night.More >
Portland police arrested a man they say is responsible for stealing hundreds of packages he was contracted to deliver.More >
Let the value menu wars begin. McDonald's,Taco Bell and others are fighting over penny-pinching customers by expanding their cheaper options.More >
Police say a man was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Portland.More >
Anissa Weier, one of two Wisconsin teens charged in the 2014 "Slenderman" stabbing of a classmate, will be committed to state mental care for 25 years, a judge ordered Thursday.More >
An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.More >
