Police arrest 16 people during extra patrols in downtown Portland

Sixteen people were arrested during the week of Dec. 18 as officers performed extra patrols in downtown Portland.

Portland Police Bureau said officers from Central, East, and North Precincts helped with the patrols near Pioneer Square during a two-day period. PPB said the purpose of the patrols was to address livability issues in the downtown area.

During the patrols, officers recovered two suspected stolen bicycles, seized over $1,200 in cash, and four and a half ounces of illegal narcotics.

PPB said officers also helped connect multiple people with the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion (LEAD) program. The program allows patrol officers to offer low-level drug offenders a path to treatment instead of a trip to jail.

According to PPB, the people that were connected to the LEAD program were not included in the number of people arrested.

The following people were arrested and lodged into the Multnomah County Jail on the listed charges:

26-year-old Bryan R. Johnson was charged with Interfering with a Peace Officer and Harassment.

21-year-old Deiondre S. Simmons was arrested for Failure to Appear for a previous Theft in the Third Degree charge.

21-year-old Deybi E. Zuniga-Cruz was charged with Delivery of Heroin, Possession of Heroin (two counts), Delivery of Heroin within 1000 feet of a School, Manufacture of Heroin, and Manufacture Heroin within 1000 feet of a School.

38-year-old Gabriel K. Fury was charged with Theft in the Third Degree.

37-year-old Jason K. Smith was arrested for a parole violation in connection to a previous conviction of Delivery of Heroin.

39-year-old Jeffrey F. Schueppert was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

37-year-old John N. Morton was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and a parole violation in connection to a previous conviction of Delivery of Heroin.

27-year-old Kyle A. Castro was charged with Interfering with a Peace Officer, Possession of Burglary Tools, Attempt Possession of Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear for a previous Providing False Information to a Peace Officer charge.

30-year-old Kyle R. Shijck was charged with Attempt Possession of Heroin and Burglary in the Second Degree.

36-year-old Leslie A. Price was charged with Possession of Heroin and Delivery of Heroin.

35-year-old Sharron U. Myles was charged with four counts of Robbery in the First Degree, four counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, four counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of Heroin.

40-year-old Shawna L. Deroiser was arrested on a parole violation for a previous conviction of Possession of Heroin.

24-year-old Skyler B. Winstead was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Heroin, and Possession of Heroin.

45-year-old Stefan D. Bogucki was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a parole violation for a previous conviction of Possession of Heroin.

31-year-old Timothy R. Swann was charged with Harassment and arrested on a parole violation for a previous conviction of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

38-year-old Steven F. White was arrested for a parole violation in connection to a previous conviction of Burglary in the Second Degree.

