Police seize vehicle possibly involved in NE Portland hit-and-run

Police said they have located the vehicle that was possibly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman in northeast Portland on Thursday.

On Thursday at 8:50 a.m., officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run near the intersection of Northeast Cully Boulevard and Northeast Shaver street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Vanessa Karambelas suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Karambelas was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

FOX 12 spoke with Karambelas' brother who says she is pretty banged up.

“She’s not real good. Physically she is pretty messed up, got broken ribs, she’s got bruised lungs," said Karambelas' brother Jason.

Investigators believe Karambelas was crossing NE Cully when she was struck by a maroon Plymouth Grand Voyager minivan. Witnesses told police the driver intentionally struck Karambelas and then drove off.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood but did not locate the vehicle or driver.

On Saturday, police said they received a call from a community member who located a maroon Plymouth Grand Voyager minivan in the Cully neighborhood.

Officers responded to the area and found a minivan that matched the witnesses description. Detectives seized the vehicle as evidence.

The driver of that vehicle has not been located.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Christopher Traynor at 503-823-0889 or Christopher.Traynor@portlandoregon.gov

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.