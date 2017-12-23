Police: One person injured in SE Portland shooting

Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Southeast 138th Avenue on the report of gunfire.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers searched the area and found two apartments that were struck by gunfire. No one was inside the apartments when the shooting happened.

Based on preliminary information, officers believe the victim was in the apartment complex's parking lot when a suspect fired a gun and struck the victim.

Police said a witness saw someone running from the area after hearing gunfire.

The Gang Enforcement Team (GET) is investigating the shooting.

Police said this is the 119th investigation of a gang violence incident by GET in 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tactical operation's gang enforcement team at 503-823-4106.

