Man reported missing from Dundee foster care home found dead in Newberg

A 53-year-old man reported missing from a Dundee adult foster care home on Friday was found dead in Newberg.

The Newberg-Dundee Police Department said at 10:13 a.m. Friday they received a call from an employee at Robins Nest, located at 220 Northwest 1st Street, who said one of their clients, Kely J. Marcotte, had not returned to the facility and was considered missing.

Officers checked several areas in both cities and were not able to locate Marcotte.

On Saturday at 8:41 a.m., police received a call from an employee at Reid Rental, located at 408 West 1st Street, who said they found a man down in their lot and he appeared to be dead.

Officers arrived on scene and located the man. They were unable to find any vital signs and determined the man was deceased. Officers identified the man as Marcotte.

During their investigation, officers learned that Marcotte bought two items from a grocery store and one of those items was a large kitchen knife.

Police determined that Marcotte died from self-inflicted knife wounds. According to police, Marcotte suffered from mental health issues and has attempted suicide before.

