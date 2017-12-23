Oregon Humane Society takes in 23 dogs impacted by Thomas Fire i - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon Humane Society takes in 23 dogs impacted by Thomas Fire in California

The Oregon Humane Society is stepping up to help animals impacted by the Thomas Fire burning in California.

On Saturday, 23 dogs arrived to OHS from Santa Barbara and are now in need of a new home for Christmas.

The dogs were in the Santa Barbara County Animal Control before the fire broke out. Now, that shelter needs to make room for animals who became homeless because of the fire.

The Oregon Humane Society drove down to California to pick up the dogs and brought them back here to Portland.

For more information visit www.oregonhumane.org.

