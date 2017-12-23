Police identify man found dead in downtown Portland

Portland police have identified the man found dead in downtown Portland Friday night as 28-year-old Robby E. Gibb.

Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to the report of an injured person lying on the ground near Southwest 1st Avenue and Southwest Clay Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on the roadway. Medical personnel determined the man, now identified as Gibb, was deceased.

The cause of Gibb's death has not yet been determined.

Witnesses told police they say a white vehicle in the area where Gibb's body was found. The vehicle and owner have been found. Police said no one has been taken into custody at this time.

Investigators with the Traffic Investigation Unit and the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office are continuing to investigate.

