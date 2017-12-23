Suspect sought in connection with deadly stabbing in Kelso

Kelso police are searching for a 25-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on Friday.

Police said Ryan Hoven, 35, of Kelso, was found stabbed to death in the 800 block of North First Avenue.

According to police, 25-year-old Austin G. Murray stabbed Hoven and then fled the scene.

Murray is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the stabbing, or the whereabouts of Murray, are asked to call the Kelso Police Department at 360-423-1270.

