Water main break closes roads in NW Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Water main break closes roads in NW Portland

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crews with the Portland Water Bureau are responding to a water main break on St. Helens Road.

The bureau says the main break is affecting St. Helens Road from Northwest 31st and 35th Avenues.

The roadway will be closed until early Sunday morning so crews can assess and repair the damaged water pipe.

According to the bureau, the main is a 16-inch pipe from 1913.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.