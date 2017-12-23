Water main break closes roads in NW Portland

Crews with the Portland Water Bureau are responding to a water main break on St. Helens Road.

The bureau says the main break is affecting St. Helens Road from Northwest 31st and 35th Avenues.

The roadway will be closed until early Sunday morning so crews can assess and repair the damaged water pipe.

According to the bureau, the main is a 16-inch pipe from 1913.

