PPB Chief Outlaw granted stalking protective order against 37-year-old man

Portland Police Bureau's Chief Danielle Outlaw has been granted stalking protective order against a 37-year-old Portland man.

Chief Outlaw went to Multnomah County Court on Friday to request a stalking protective order against Eli F. Richey. The judge issued the order against Richey.

PPB Public Information Officer Chris Burley said Richey had contacted Chief Outlaw on multiple occasions, and some of those contacts happened outside of her duties as chief.

Burley said Richey's behavior and comments caused concern for Outlaw's safety and the safety of people close to her.

After the order was obtained Outlaw sent the following statement:

"Friday was a victory not just for myself and my family, but for those who choose to publicly serve their communities. The judge's order not only sends the message that threatening, harassing and alarming behavior will not be tolerated but there are consequences to those who engage in such behavior."

The stalking protective order is permanent.

