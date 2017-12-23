'I'm in shock': Portland hotel guests wake up to damaged cars after shooting

It was a hectic morning for hotel guests in downtown Portland Saturday morning.

Police say a man was shot around 2 a.m. on Southwest Stark Street, right across the street from Hi-Lo Hotel.

FOX 12 spoke with an Army veteran who saw the shooting unfold from his room. He did not want to go on camera, but says he knew immediately the sounds were not fireworks.

He tells FOX 12 he hit the ground after he heard about 20 shots fired.

“So surprised. So scary,” said hotel guest Karen Zakay, who says she slept through the shooting.

Hotel guests at Hi-Lo woke up to a breezy lobby after large windows were destroyed by flying bullets overnight.

“I’m in shock. I literally walked down and I noticed the windows were completely shattered and gone,” said Zakay.

Police say a 27-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“I usually hear everything so I’m just in complete shock right now,” said Zakay.

Hotel guests say they heard gunfire and cars take off out of a parking lot across the street, smashing others in the process.

Deniz Mekik says he walked out of Hi-Lo this morning to discover his car, one he only bought ten days ago, had been hit.

“I’m glad we weren’t in the car or anything, or around,” he said.

Mekik tells FOX 12 he hasn’t even been in Portland 24 hours.

“I never thought this could happen to me or someone around here, but yeah.”

The hotel manager says everyone inside is safe and they’ll continue operating as normal.

“I mean people are telling us it’s safe to walk here at night alone. I don’t know if I believe that anymore,” said Zakay.

Police say this is the 118th investigation of gang violence in 2017.

Right now, police say there is no useful suspect information to release in the case.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.