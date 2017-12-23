First snow falls in Hood River

"If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot’s report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."More >
An infant has been hospitalized after his father allegedly bent him in two because he was crying.More >
An Oklahoma man is behind bars after police said he beat his girlfriend's 5-year-old son because the little boy opened a Christmas present early.More >
Portland police arrested a man they say is responsible for stealing hundreds of packages he was contracted to deliver.More >
Experts are warning that bitcoin is a bubble about to burst, but things might get crazier before it does.More >
Deputies have identified the two people found dead in a Hazel Dell apartment complex Thursday night.More >
Let the value menu wars begin. McDonald's,Taco Bell and others are fighting over penny-pinching customers by expanding their cheaper options.More >
Sixteen people were arrested during the week of Dec. 18 as officers performed extra patrols in downtown Portland.More >
Police said they have located the vehicle that was possibly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a woman in northeast Portland on Thursday.More >
The Oregon Humane Society is stepping up to help animals impacted by the Thomas Fire burning in California.More >
