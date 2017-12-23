First snow falls in Hood River

People in the Gorge woke up to their first snow fall Saturday morning, kicking off the white Christmas they’ve been dreaming about.

It’s something people in Hood River have been anxiously waiting for.

“It is so overdue,” Georgia Orgain said, who lives in Hood River.

On Saturday, they finally got to wake up to it.

“It is the first official snow that has come down into town,” John Melesko said.

Melesko owns Doug’s Hood River. It’s a shop that thrives on winter weather.

“It does two things,” Melesko said. “It obviously brings Christmas cheer, but our rental departments, we’ll see snow shoes, skis, snowboards, cross country gear, really get rented a lot during the season when there is snow.”

Then at Darlington Boutique across the street, owner Rachel McAlister said the snow has only encouraged more shoppers to take a stroll.

“It gets people in the Christmas mood and it was kind of the perfect amount to not hinder shoppers from still coming out and enjoying downtown so it was great,” said McAlister.

Something great, that people in Hood River said made it just in time for Christmas.

“So thankful,” Orgain said. “We were all hoping for it and we saw it was coming but we didn’t think last night so it was really fun last night when we all saw it coming down and we didn’t think it would stick either so waking up to a couple inches it’s fun.”