Propane heater believed to be cause of SE Portland house fire

Portland Fire responded to reports of a house fire Saturday night. Multiple callers to 9-1-1 said there was fire coming from the roof of a home around 7:45 pm.

Arriving crews saw flames coming from the front of the home on SE Harold Street.

After an aggressive attack from the interior, firefighters were able to knock down the fire which was mainly contained to the living room.

According to investigators, the fire started when an occupant attempted to light a propane heater inside the home. The home had no electric service.

None of the five occupants were injured but two dogs were killed.

The Red Cross is responded to provide assistance to the occupants.

Portland Fire & Rescue reminds everyone to only use heat sources designed for interior use and always follow manufacturers directions.

