Police investigate murder-suicide in Gresham

Gresham Police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

Investigators said just before 8:30 last night, a man walked into the Gresham Police Station and said his adult son, Robert Lopez had just shot and killed his girlfriend.

Police rushed to a home on Northwest 7th place where they found Hillary Vodden dead from a gunshot wound.

Multnomah County Deputies then rushed to a crash on Highway 26 at Southeast Haley Road.

Deputies found Vodden’s car with Lopez dead inside.

Police believe Lopez killed Vodden then drove her car to the location on Highway 26 where he shot himself.

If you have any information about what happened, call Gresham Police.

