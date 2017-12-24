Suspect in crash that killed Marion Co. deputy arrested in Mexico

The suspect in a crash that killed a Marion County deputy has been arrested after a nearly decade-long search.

Investigators said Alfredo De Jesus Ascencio hit a patrol vehicle driven by Marion County Deputy Kelly Fredinburg head-on near Gervais on Highway 99E in June of 2007.

Fredinburg, who was heading to an emergency call, died in the crash. One of De Jesus Ascencio’s passengers, 19-year-old Oscar Ascencio Amaya, was also killed.

De Jesus Ascencio was indicted on two counts of criminally negligent homicide in August 2007, but he fled to Mexico before he was arraigned on the charges.

A Mexican arrest warrant was issued for De Jesus Ascencio for causing the deaths of Fredinburg and Amaya.

In January of 2017, De Jesus Ascencio was arrested on that warrant in the Mexican state of Puebla. He was taken to the Mexican state of Baja California where he was accidentally released about a month later in February.

The warrant for De Jesus Ascencio remained valid and active after his release. On Dec. 21, Oregon State Police learned that De Jesus Ascencio, now 29, was arrested in the state of Michoacán on an arrest warrant.

Oregon State Police has worked jointly with the Marion County District Attorney's Office, Marion County Sheriff's Department, the FBI, the U.S. Embassy, Interpol, and the Mexican Attorney General's Office in the investigation.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

