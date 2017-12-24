Gold coin found in Salvation Army kettle in The Dalles

The back of the Krugerrand

The front of the Krugerrand

The Salvation Army found an unexpected surprise inside one of their red collection kettles in The Dalles.

A 1-ounce solid gold Krugerrand, which is a South African gold coin, was found Saturday at a Bi-Mart store.

The Salvation Army will secure the gold coin and get it appraised by a professional, but the estimated value of the coin is more than $1,200.

This isn't the first time gold has been found in red kettles this year. There were three gold bars found in red kettles in the Portland area.

