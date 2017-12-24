Gold coin found in Salvation Army kettle in The Dalles - KPTV - FOX 12

Gold coin found in Salvation Army kettle in The Dalles

THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) -

The Salvation Army found an unexpected surprise inside one of their red collection kettles in The Dalles. 

A 1-ounce solid gold Krugerrand, which is a South African gold coin, was found Saturday at a Bi-Mart store. 

The Salvation Army will secure the gold coin and get it appraised by a professional, but the estimated value of the coin is more than $1,200. 

This isn't the first time gold has been found in red kettles this year. There were three gold bars found in red kettles in the Portland area

