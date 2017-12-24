Last-minute Christmas shoppers in Gresham hit the stores despite wintry weather

People in the greater Portland area started to see snow in areas Sunday morning. It caught some last-minute Christmas shoppers in Gresham in a flurry of freezing rain.

FOX 12 headed to Gresham Station Shopping Center where tons of people were out and about, despite the wintry weather.

“I’m loving it, but I’m not from around here,” said Danielle Hanno, who just moved to the area.

The wintry mix continued throughout most of the day, and the wind never seemed to let up. The shoppers didn’t either.

“I’m enjoying the snow, following my kids around,” Hanno said.

Most people said they welcomed the snow, but that the roads were very slick.

Drivers in Gresham just told me how slick the roads are right now. Be safe and SLOW! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/56eZu5xs9i — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) December 24, 2017

“When we’re done here, we’re done. We’re not driving around anymore,” said Mark Keyes, who was out Christmas shopping with his son. “We’re both guys so, always a last-minute adventure for us.”

Any reluctance to come out may not have been due to the snow – at least that’s what Keyes says.

“More because it was shopping, but not necessarily because of the weather. I think it’s passable,” he said.

Eduardo Zurita was picking up batteries from Best Buy for his festive turkey hat. He says he’s excited to see snow.

“I think it’s pretty awesome. It’s been a while. I haven’t seen snow in Oregon since last year and I was hoping there would be snow this year. And my wish came true for Christmas actually,” Zurita said.

Linda Dearmond is visiting from the Tri-Cities and said she is driving back Christmas Day.

“Kind of concerned about going home,” she said.

Though it wasn’t the powdery snow some people may have been hoping for, shoppers still enjoyed the weather.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies tell FOX 12 they want to remind people that this weather should not invite reckless driving in busy parking lots, because they can issue a citation.

