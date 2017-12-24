Vancouver police seek public’s help in finding missing man

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old man.

Police said James Rennells was last seen at work on Dec. 22. He has not been seen or heard from since, and is believed to be in the area of Leverich Park on foot.

Rennells is described as a white man who is 6’0” and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has no known medical issues.

He is said to have last been wearing a gray zip-up jacket, black Under Armour shirt with a collar, blue jeans, tan belt and brown Red Wing boots.

Anyone with information on Rennells’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

