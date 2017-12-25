Friend remembers mother killed in Gresham murder-suicide: 'She was an amazing person'

A murder-suicide in Gresham has left twin girls without a mother on this Christmas Eve.

Police believe 35-year-old Robert Lopez shot and killed his girlfriend, 34-year old Hillary Vodden, before killing himself.

“She's like a sister to me. She’s the closest thing to a sister that I’ll ever have,” said Stevie Jackson, Vodden’s best friend.

Vodden was her maid of honor and best friend since fourth grade.

“Being with her every single second was a joy. She made everybody laugh... truly one of the nicest people ever,” Jackson said.

On Saturday night, officers say a man walked in to the Gresham police station, saying his son, Lopez, had shot and killed his girlfriend.

Police then rushed to the home on Northwest 7th Place in Gresham where they found Vodden, dead from a gunshot.

“I wish that I could have saved her,” Jackson said.

At the same time, Multnomah County deputies responded to a crash on Highway 26 near Southeast Haley road. There, they found Vodden’s car with Lopez dead inside. Deputies say he shot himself.

“She honestly is my world, and an amazing person,” Jackson said.

She cannot bear to say the name of the man who she says destroyed and took her best friend’s life.

Jackson said Vodden was the mother of two twin girls.

“Her girls are beautiful, smart and adorable just like their mom,” Jackson said. “It’s just a nightmare on their birthday.”

Jackson said Vodden’s little girls turned 9 years old this weekend. Their birthday is Christmas Eve.

“She doesn't deserve this,” Jackson said. “She was an amazing person, beautiful inside and out.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Vodden’s daughters.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.