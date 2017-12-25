Portland wakes up to icy White Christmas

People in the Portland area woke up to snowy and icy conditions Monday, marking a rare White Christmas in the Rose City.

The winter weather hit the east side of the metro hard, with the icy conditions causing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.

Many of those roads remained slick Monday morning even after the snow and freezing rain stopped.

While many parts of the West Hills remained iced up, most of the west side of the metro cleared overnight. Some light precipitation could be on the way coming from the west later in the morning, though.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation had crews out working overnight to help clear city streets, applying more than 7,000 gallons of deicer and even covering some areas twice.

PBOT officials warn that some streets at higher elevations, including roads over 500 feet, remained icy Monday morning.

PBOT declared a stretch of West Burnside a snow zone, starting just west of Northwest 24th Place and continuing as Burnside turns into Southwest Barnes Road until Baltic Avenue, near the entrance of St. Vincent Hospital in Washington County. All drivers in that area are required to use snow chains or traction tires.

Around 8:10 a.m., transportation officials announced closures on Southeast 110th Drive / 112th Avenue from Foster Road to Flavel Street, Northwest Germantown Road from Highway 30 to Skyline and Northeast Gresham from Burnside to Davis.

Residents wanting to see if PBOT crews are clearing streets in their area can check the live weather status map at PortlandOregon.gov./winter.

Many local agencies were warning residents to stay off the roads in the morning if possible.

slick roads / stuck vehicles / crashes: pretty much sums up the night! Travel with care today and stay off the roads if possible. The National Weather Service predicts freezing rain and slick surfaces in our area until about 10:00 this morning pic.twitter.com/DPOODrYW4C — Gresham Police Dept. (@GreshamPD) December 25, 2017

#WashCoLUT crews report roads are thawing on lower elevations. Snow zones on Barnes, Cornell and 175th are still active - traction devices required! #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IZASMhPleg — Washco Oregon Roads (@washcoroads) December 25, 2017

The cold weather also caused delays with area transit systems. The Portland Streetcar was delayed just before 8 a.m. due to ice, and C-TRAN is replacing all Vine busses with fixed-route buses due to the conditions. TriMet had not reported any delays as of 9 a.m., but did note lines were running on a Sunday schedule for the holiday.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for updates.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.