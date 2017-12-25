Crews respond to early morning house fire in Hillsboro

Crews rushed to a house fire in Hillsboro early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2000 block of Southeast Brookwood Parkway just before 7:30 a.m.

The firefighters were able to get the fire knocked down quickly, though there was a good deal of damage to the home, including to the home’s attic.

According to officials with the Hillsboro Fire Department, both occupants of the home and a service dog were able to get out safely.

Fire officials said the two residents of the home were adult brothers who were sleeping when the fire started. One of the men woke up and went out through his bedroom window with his service dog, while the other brother was able to get out through the front door.

There was no word of any injuries reported at the scene. A fire investigator responded to scene to review the damage and search for a cause to the blaze.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.